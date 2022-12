2023 Should Be a Great Year to Go Bargain Shopping for Growth Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The best, simplest way to build significant wealth over the long run is, arguably, to just plunk meaningful sums in one or more low-fee, broad-market index funds -- and to do so regularly. The overall stock market has averaged annual gains of close to 10% over many decades, and it should deliver a similar return, plus or minus a few percentage points, over your long investing period.If you'd like to aim for higher-than-average returns, consider adding some growth stocks to your mix.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading