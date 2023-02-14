|
2023 Trends in B2B Sales by Belkins: The Most Comprehensive State of Outbound Report
DOVER, Del., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkins, the #1 lead generation agency, released a State of Outbound Trends Report 2023, based on surveying 2,500 C-level respondents from software development, e-learning, marketing and advertising, financial, and other industries worldwide.
The Report offers a unique perspective on the U.S. B2B outbound landscape, common challenges, and possible room for improvement, backed up with a deep 2-year study.
Featured 2023 Outbound Trends
As businesses navigate the ever-changing landscape of outbound marketing, the trends of 2023 are emerging and taking shape. From the continued digital transformation spurred on by the pandemic, the coming year promises to bring new challenges and opportunities for companies. Here are the key 2023 outbound trends discovered during the survey:
Cold email outreach has all chances to become a #1 channel in 2023. Despite the positive trend in increasing marketing budgets in 2022, a decrease is expected in 2023. This makes companies look for cost-effective ways to engage with potential clients, which is exactly about outbound emails.
How to Overcome Common Outbound Issues
Challenges companies face while launching outreach campaigns are intense competition, lack of brand awareness and in-house resources, email deliverability and spam filter issues, and no-shows to demos. Based on the Belkins report, there are several recommendations on how to overcome these challenges:
Get more details on the current market situation, outbound trends, and recommendations to make outreach efforts more efficient in the full State of Outbound Trends Report 2023.
