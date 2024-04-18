Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 20:38:53

2023 Universal Registration Document available

Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 18 April 2023,

Amundi announces the filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, French version, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on 18 April 2024, under the registration number D.24-0302.

This 2023 Universal Registration Document and its free translation into English are available now on the websites of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com for the English version) and, in French only, of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at Amundi Head office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

The following documents are included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document:

  • the 2023 annual financial report;
  • the integrated report;
  • the sustainability report;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • information relating to the fees of statutory auditors.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,500 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com  

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2023, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2022
2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2023
3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

