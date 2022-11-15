|
2023 will be the year of aftershocks and unpredictability, according to The Economist's The World Ahead 2023
LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- The Economist has launched The World Ahead, an annual special year-end issue from The Economist that examines important themes, trends and events that will shape the coming year. The editor's top ten themes for 2023 and the accompanying articles are online today on https://www.economist.com/the-world-ahead-2023. The full edition will be available digitally from November 18th, and in print on global newsstands beginning November 29th (later in the United States due to the Thanksgiving holiday).
Reflecting on this year's edition of The World Ahead, its editor Tom Standage observes that "after two years in which the pandemic was the force shaping the immediate future, the main driver now is the war in Ukraine. In the coming months the world will have to grapple with unpredictability around the conflict's impact on geopolitics and security; the struggle to control inflation; chaos in energy markets; and China's uncertain post-pandemic path."
The World Ahead discusses a broad range of topics, but its top ten themes for 2023, distilled from its pages, are as follows:
The Economist's journalists are joined in The World Ahead 2023 by leaders from business, politics, science and the arts, who add their ideas for the coming year: Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland; Eric Adams, mayor of New York City; Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados; Mori Masako, former minister for gender equality, Japan; Yuan Feng, co-founder of Equality; Kuseni Dlamini, chairman of Massmart and Aspencare; Vanessa Nakate, climate activist, UNICEF goodwill ambassador and author; Sal Khan, founder of Khan Academy; Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance; Kim Povlsen, president, Universal Robots; Tayo Oviosu, founder and CEO, Paga; Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ; and Brian Eno, musician, artist and activist.
About The Economist (economist.com)
With a growing global audience and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current-affairs publications in the world. In addition to the weekly print and digital editions and website, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app, and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product. It produces The Intelligence, a daily current-affairs podcast, several other weekly podcasts and short- and long-form video. The Economist maintains robust social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social networks.
