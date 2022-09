2023 Will Bring Historic Changes for Retirees on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security can go a long way toward making retirement more affordable, but with inflation continuing to surge, it's getting harder for retirees on a fixed income to make ends meet.Fortunately, relief could be on the horizon. Next month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. The COLA is an increase in benefits aimed to help Social Security maintain its purchasing power.Annual COLAs are normal, and retirees will receive a small boost in benefits most years. However, next year's adjustment will be historic, and beneficiaries can expect a much larger-than-average raise.