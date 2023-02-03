|
2023's Top Infrastructure and Operations Priorities in New Report by Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech's Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2023 report details six priorities for technology leaders to consider as they navigate between threats and opportunities in the year ahead.
TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Over the last several years, infrastructure and operations (I&O) departments have played a critical role in helping organizations adapt to the pandemic. In 2023, I&O leaders will face new challenges – such as a potential recession, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory mandates – while also laying the groundwork for opportunities in unstructured data and artificial intelligence (AI). To help I&O leaders drive digital transformation initiatives and realize long-term opportunities, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2023 report.
"Building on the credibility established during the pandemic, I&O is in a unique position to influence the direction a business will take to be successful in a time of austerity," explains Theo Antoniadis, principal research director at Info-Tech. "Despite a potential economic slowdown, organizations should start the groundwork to capitalize on opportunities in unstructured data and AI and prepare for what has been mislabeled as 'the metaverse.'"
Info-Tech's I&O priorities for 2023 were determined by analyzing I&O member responses in Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2023 survey and report, combined with insightful signals from secondary research, economic markets, industry organizations, and vendors. The insights have been examined and compiled into one industry report to help leaders plan and navigate the liminal space between threats and opportunities in the coming year.Six Priorities from Info-Tech's Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2023 Report:
The I&O priorities identified in the firm's report are presented in a framework that covers both threat and opportunity signals. The framework highlights the impacts of an economic slowdown, growing regulatory reporting requirements, cybersecurity threats, smart governance of AI, embracing stewardship of data, and the looming explosion of augmented reality and Web 3.0 technologies.
Info-Tech's research has revealed the following six key priorities that should be top of mind for future-focused I&O leaders in 2023 and beyond:
The Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2023 report also includes a practical exercise to help I&O leaders determine which priorities are relevant for their organization, as well as actionable research and blueprints to help deliver on those priorities.
Download and read the complete Infrastructure and Operations Priorities 2023 report to learn more about each priority for the months ahead.
To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.About Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.
Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.
