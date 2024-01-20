|
20.01.2024 19:16:00
2024 Could Be a Big Year for Netflix Stock
After delivering staggering top-line growth for investors in 2020 and 2021, Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) growth rates slowed to the single digits in the entirety of 2022 and have remained there in 2023. But there are signs that double-digit growth is on the horizon for the streaming TV service giant. In fact, Netflix will likely report double-digit revenue growth when it reports its fourth-quarter results next week.Here's why 2024 is pivotal for both Netflix's business and stock.Though Netflix has been on a streak of single-digit year-over-year revenue growth rates for over a year, some key catalysts are likely to contribute meaningfully to the streaming company's growth rate this year. First, there's the continued rollout of Netflix's efforts to crack down on free account sharing. Through efforts it calls "paid sharing," the company has been slowly building and implementing the infrastructure to begin monetizing households logging into someone else's account to access Netflix for free.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.01.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Netflix-Aktie etwas tiefer: 'Schneegesellschaft' bereits auf Top-10-Liste der internationalen Filme (dpa-AFX)
|
15.01.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Netflix von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)