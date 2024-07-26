26.07.2024 17:45:00

2024 half-year financial report

 Nanterre, 26 July 2024

2024 half-year financial report

VINCI announces the publication today of its 2024 half-year financial report as well as its submission to the French financial markets’ regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The report is available in English and French on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com

