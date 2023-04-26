|
26.04.2023 12:11:00
2024 Looks Like It Will be a Very Good Year for Southern Company
The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is undertaking something that no other U.S. utility is doing. It is building two nuclear power plants near Augusta, Georgia, that will provide it with decades of carbon-free energy production. The process has not been smooth, but in early 2023 the utility hit a very important milestone that should set 2024 up to be a great year.Building large nuclear power plants is not an easy task because they are complex and costly. Southern's path to completing Vogtle 3 and 4, the two new nuclear power plants it is building (collectively known as Vogtle), has been exceptionally hard. Not only has the project faced long delays and massive cost overruns, but the main contractor actually went bankrupt along the way (forcing Southern to take over that role). That Vogtle is even being worked on at this point is almost a minor miracle given that the contractor bankruptcy resulted in utility peer SCANA simply giving up on its own nuclear project. The ensuing financial impact led to SCANA being acquired by Dominion Energy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southern Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southern Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|11,76%
|Southern Co.
|66,44
|-0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.