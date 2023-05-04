04.05.2023 16:00:00

2024 Toyota Tacoma is Coming May 19

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma world debut is on May 19, 2023.  Stay tuned for more and click here to check out the previous 2024 Toyota Tacoma teasers.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

For customer inquiries, please call 800-331-4331.

Media Contact:
Connor Hoffman
Connor.Hoffman@Toyota.com 

Note to Editors: Photography can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2024-toyota-tacoma-is-coming-may-19-301815709.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

