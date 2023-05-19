2024 Toyota Tacoma is the Ultimate Adventure Machine

Standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces up to 278 horsepower, 317 lb.-ft. of torque.

Available i-FORCE MAX turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain produces 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

All-new Trailhunter is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

Baja -inspired TRD Pro debuts segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat for enhanced off-road driving control and comfort.

-inspired TRD Pro debuts segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat for enhanced off-road driving control and comfort. Tacoma adds new XtraCab long bed configuration for enhanced interior functionality and cargo capacity

Available 14-inch touchscreen displays latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard on all models.

Designed, engineered, and assembled for North America .

KONA, Hawaii, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two decades as the champion of the mid-size pickup truck market, the Toyota Tacoma is ready for its next chapter. This go-anywhere truck is entirely new for 2024 with epic adventures in mind, improving upon every winning aspect that has made it a stalwart for truck buyers for years along with Toyota's legendary quality, durability, and reliability and much, much more.

Redesigned from the ground up and built upon the TNGA-F global truck platform shared with Tundra and Sequoia, the all-new Tacoma was designed and engineered for the U.S. market. For its fourth generation, Tacoma utilizes a new high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame; adds numerous features that off-road enthusiasts can play with; features an available fully redesigned multi-link coil rear suspension that improves ride and handling; and offers two powerful and efficient turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains including a top-of-the-line i-FORCE MAX hybrid producing 326 horsepower and a massive 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Tacoma will also introduce the world to Toyota's all-new Trailhunter grade, first revealed at the 2022 SEMA show as a Trailhunter concept, that's a purpose-built overlanding rig available right off the dealer lot.

"With even more off-road capability and the quality, durability, and reliability that our customers expect along with a host of options for every owner, we're confident that Tacoma will remain the top choice for mid-size pickup buyers when it arrives later this year," says Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ.

The all-new 2024 Tacoma will go on sale later this year with i-FORCE MAX models arriving in early 2024. Manufacturer's suggested retail pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale dates.

Design and Development Driven by "Tacoma-ness"

Toyota's North American-based CALTY Design Center located in Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan led the design efforts for the new Tacoma, as they did with the Tundra and Sequoia that launched last year.

"Our primary design goal for the all-new Tacoma was to be authentic to the way our customers use their trucks for rugged outdoor fun," says Kevin Hunter, president, CALTY Design Research. "We looked at our truck DNA and the Toyota Baja race trucks for inspiration to capture the extreme spirit of offroad adventure. High lift, big tires, slim body, and a powerful athletic stance define the iconic Tacoma look, referred to as 'Tacoma-ness'."

The CALTY team of designers focused on the theme of a "Badass Adventure Machine" when defining the essence of the new Tacoma. This refers to Tacoma's engineered toughness along with its athletic attitude. The design team strives for Toyota trucks to have a family resemblance, each with unique personalities defined by each one's purpose. For Tacoma, its narrow body and wide upper grille are a nod to the original HiLux, with features like the aggressive skid plates expressing the extreme ruggedness of Tacoma. Other signature design elements include the high-mount headlamps, side functional air intakes, hexagonal grille motif, as well as integrated roof and tailgate spoilers.

Engineering research and development was conducted at Toyota Technical Centers in Michigan, Arizona, and California. The collective engineering teams embraced the "Tacoma-ness" concept and worked tirelessly to develop the next-generation Tacoma as an extremely capable multipurpose vehicle that can go almost anywhere. Improvements were made across all grades. The team enhanced Tacoma's off-road capability, from severe rock crawling to high-speed desert racing. As a result, Tacomas will perform in widely varied environments, on road and off. This includes everything from a luxurious night out in the Limited grade or traversing Black Bear Pass in the Tacoma TRD Off-Road that is more capable than ever.

"We strove to provide even greater attribute separation between grades," says Sheldon Brown, chief engineer, Tacoma. "Each has a distinctive focus on the core attribute and uses hardware, spec, and performance-based tuning to deliver that unique experience more so than in the past."

Rugged Construction and Capability

The new Tacoma utilizes Toyota's TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the all-new Tundra and Sequoia. Much like its full-size brethren, high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds is used throughout the chassis to increase rigidity over the previous generation, and aluminum is used on the upper body to reduce weight. Frame crossmembers are also strengthened to increase durability and carry Toyota-available overlanding gear such as rooftop tents and camp fridges. Additionally, the roof is equipped with integrated attachment holes that allow the ability to easily add roof rack rails on all models combined with a roof channel sealer to ensure a watertight seal. A new front cross member was constructed for the steering gear box, which adds rigidity via additional cross member support while enhancing steering input for the driver and handling dynamics. A new high lift jack point is also integrated into the rear frame end.

Also enhancing ride and handling characteristics on Tacoma is a newly available multi-link rear suspension. This system replaces the previous model's leaf springs in favor of a set of coils. However, leaf springs remain standard on SR, SR5 XtraCab, and TRD PreRunner grades. Tacoma also now gets four-wheel disc brakes for increased braking performance compared to the previous model, while TRD models and above are equipped with a larger front brake package. TRD models and above equipped with i-FORCE MAX add a larger rear brake package. An electronic parking brake allows for low-speed radar cruise control and a brake hold function. To provide improved steering feel and facilitate the incorporation of additional safety and convenience features, Tacoma will now have electric power steering

Tacoma now features suspensions tuned specifically to each grade. For instance, TRD Sport has red TRD sport-tuned shocks for a more responsive feel. The TRD Off-Road grade is equipped with monotube Bilstein remote reservoir shocks for extended wheel travel and greater heat dissipation and includes an end stop control valve (ESCV) that provides increased damping force as the suspension comes closer to full bound stroke. TRD Pro comes fitted with FOX's new QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs for improved high speed off-road performance and FOX Internal Floating Piston (IFP) rear bump stops to improve bottom out feel. Trailhunter includes new Old Man Emu (OME) 4x4 Suspension by ARB that is tuned for optimum levels of off-road control and load carrying capability. Limited grade features a new Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. The linear-solenoid-type AVS system features built-in actuators in the front and rear shock absorbers to continuously change damping force based on road conditions to give the new Tacoma a smooth and luxurious ride.

Maximum towing capacity for Tacoma is rated at 6,500 lbs. on SR5 i-FORCE and TRD PreRunner XtraCab grades, and maximum payload increases to 1,709 lbs. on TRD Off-Road. To help make towing a breeze, Tacoma is available with a variety of supporting features including a trailer brake controller, trailer backup guide, and digital display mirror. Trailer Back Up Guidance aids in overall maneuvering of trailers, while the available Straight Path Assist feature is designed to help your truck and trailer back up in a straight line. The available 360-degree cameras create a top-down view to aid overall visibility, including tough-to-see areas around the truck and trailer. When operating with Toyota's integrated trailer brake controller, the Blind Spot Monitor is designed to recognize blind spots for not only the truck, but certain trailers as well.

To make things even easier for truck duty, there is a 7-percent increase in bed volume that is useful for loading necessary gear under an available tonneau cover. Additionally, the aluminum tailgate features an available power open and close function with jam protection, and a quick release and close button is integrated within either taillight. Gas grades offer an available 400W AC inverter outlet in the bed and on the rear of the center console, while i-FORCE MAX grades come standard with a 2400W AC inverter. 12V DC power access is also available in both the bed and in the cabin. Trailhunter features an integrated high output air compressor in the bed for airing large diameter tires back up quickly after airing down for spending days, or weeks, on the trail.

Taking Tacoma to the MAX

Tacoma will offer two powerful and efficient powertrains using a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. For entry-level SR grades, this engine produces 228 horsepower and 243 lb.-ft. of torque. For all other grades, output increases to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque when paired with the new eight-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i). Enthusiasts rejoice: a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT2) with automatic rev matching and anti-stall technology is available. Manual transmission models produce 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque.

New to the mid-size, body-on-frame pickup segment is Tacoma's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, the most powerful powertrain ever offered on Tacoma. Available on TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter halo models, i-FORCE MAX pairs the 2.4-liter engine with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission feeding off a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack that creates a total system output of 326 horsepower and a whopping 465 lb.-ft. of torque, nearly doubling the torque output of the current-gen truck with the V-6 engine. When equipped with i-FORCE MAX, Tacoma can ascend an 8-percent interstate grade without the need to downshift, making long road trips more pleasant than ever in a Tacoma. Fuel economy estimates for all powertrains will be announced closer to their on-sale dates.

Tacomas with rear-wheel drive feature an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD), and four-wheel-drive models have an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). An electronic locking rear differential is standard on TRD PreRunner, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter grades. The new and luxurious Limited grade now features a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a center locking differential on i-FORCE MAX models.

The Ultimate Adventure Machine

Tacoma's legendary off-road capability is taken to the next level for its new generation, making it the ultimate adventure machine. An all-new available front stabilizer bar disconnect increases flex at the push of a button. With the front stabilizer bar disconnected, Tacoma's articulation increases by 10 percent compared to the previous-gen truck. The electronic stabilizer bar disconnect will even be compatible with Toyota-approved lift kits.

Tacoma has up to 33.8-degree approach, 23.5-degree breakover, and 25.7-degree departure angles on TRD Pro without the tow package. Running ground clearance maxes out at 11 inches on TRD Pro. And with tons of available cameras installed on the new Tacoma, TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter drivers can view potential obstacles that are looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display crisply on the available 14-inch touchscreen. For the sketchiest of situations, Tacoma offers standard front and optional rear recovery hooks and underbody protection.

Multi-Terrain Select, which is now functional in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand. Tacoma also adopts the new, significantly quieter CRAWL Control function that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while the system maintains one of five selectable speeds. When traction is extremely limited, the available electronically activated locking rear differential can help split power 50/50 to the rear wheels. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature available and helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle. Manual-equipped Tacomas get a standard clutch start cancel that allows the truck to start in gear, which means the driver doesn't have to press the clutch when facing challenging off-road driving scenes when starting.

All-New Trailhunter: Go Far

Tacoma introduces the all-new Trailhunter grade to the lineup of rugged Toyota Trucks. Toyota has long been a top choice for overlanders due to its legendary quality, durability, and reliability, and now enthusiasts can get a factory-developed overlander straight from Toyota. To help bring Trailhunter to life, Toyota worked with renowned Australian-based ARB to co-develop Old Man Emu (OME) position sensitive 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks with rear external piggyback style remote reservoirs, a steel rear bumper, robust rear recovery points, and a bed utility bar with removeable MOLLE panels. ARB engineering even worked on-site at Toyota alongside the project development team to co-develop Trailhunter. With either 5- or 6-foot bed Double Cab configurations available, serious overlanders can take their Trailhunters to the next level with available light- or heavy-duty versions of a full ARB bed rack to support additional gear like rooftop tents, canopies, or a camp shower.

The OME shocks along with the 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires boost up Trailhunter an additional two inches in the front and one and a half inches in the rear. A high-clearance trail exhaust tip is also standard along with a low-profile high-mount Trailhunter Air Intake that is routed up the passenger-side A pillar to source cleaner air to the i-FORCE MAX. Trailhunter protection includes rock rails and a multitude of hot-stamped high strength steel skid plates for serious off-the-grid-adventure capabilities straight from the factory.

Trailhunter is also equipped with a bronze-colored "TOYOTA" heritage-inspired grille with an integrated 20-inch LED light bar that's complemented by white/yellow color switching RIGID LED fog lamps. Lighting in the Trailhunter's bed is triangulated to help avoid dark spots, and integrated bed side scene lights help illuminate the area surrounding the bed for setting up camp at night. A powerful 2400W AC inverter provides juice to two locations in the cabin and the rear deck where both 12V and USBs can also be found to power other devices such as an ARB Fridge Freezer. Trailhunter also comes pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard.

In addition to Toyota Genuine parts and accessories, additional accessories are available through the recently announced Associated Accessory Products program (AAP) for customers to customize their Tacoma Trailhunter exactly the way they want straight from Toyota's participating dealerships. The AAP ecosystem will continue to evolve over time and currently includes over 100 accessories such as off-road recovery gear, rack attachment brackets for storage gear, outdoor sporting equipment carriers, and more. These products can also be conveniently rolled into customer's monthly payments, and they aren't exclusive to Trailhunter, either, making accessorizing Tacoma through Toyota easier than ever.

TRD Pro: Go Fast

While Trailhunter is specifically developed for off-the-grid overlanding adventures, Tacoma TRD Pro elevates its proven go-fast, desert running attributes for its newest generation. Red aluminum front TRD upper control arms optimize front geometry and reduce unsprung weight, while Fox internal bypass 2.5-inch manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks can be adjusted to three different settings via dials on the shock bodies to tune compression damping. Built around the new multilink rear suspension, FOX Internal Floating Piston (IFP) bump stops can help knock the edge off some of the gnarliest terrain.

For a more menacing stance than ever before, TRD Pro sits two inches higher in the front and an inch and a half in the rear and is three inches wider than a Tacoma SR5. Black flow-formed TRD wheels are wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires. TRD Pro's standard i-FORCE MAX engine breathes more efficiently courtesy of a TRD performance air intake and TRD cat-back dual tipped exhaust. A new integrated LED light bar works in conjunction with the LED headlights to optimize beam pattern aiming for balanced light output with significant range, and a set of RIGID white LED fog lamps increase visibility during inclement weather. TRD Pro also gets a high-clearance ARB rear metal bumper with red recovery hooks and an aluminum TRD front skid plate.

Debuting exclusively on the new TRD Pro is a segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat that helps provide a smooth, confidence-inspiring ride for those in the driver and front passenger seats. The goal of this patent-pending feature is to stabilize the driver's field of vision to improve focus, comfort, and reduce fatigue while on rugged trails. The IsoDynamic Performance Seat uses an air-over-oil shock absorber system allowing for vertical and lateral seat movement simultaneously to dampen body movement and stabilize the head and neck to keep alignment with the spine. This dampening effect is tunable based on body mass and occupant preference and can be bypassed, if desired, via levers on the seatbacks.

All the Latest Tech Inside

The all-new Tacoma is filled with the latest technology and information screens that bring significant updates to the cabin. A new 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system that debuted on the 2022 Tundra pickup and is designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with four different styles is standard on higher grades while a 7-inch gauge cluster is standard on lower grades.

Standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, an available Digital Key connects with compatible smartphones to allow vehicle entry, tailgate access, and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. Additionally, a Smart Card key is available, which is a credit card-sized smart key that allows the driver to carry their key easily and conveniently with them wherever they go.

Tacoma makes the most of its cabin for this newest generation. Gas models have three times more storage space under the rear seat compared to the current-gen truck, and the rear seatback can also fold down flat for additional loading surface. A shelf is integrated into the instrument panel for the passenger to put a phone or other small items, and MOLLE panels on the center console and door panels allow for even more versatile storage. Rubber grips are located on the passenger side of the center console, on all doors, and on the front passenger side. Double Cab models also include assist handles on the B-pillar overhead. A hidden side pocket on the driver's side dashboard has a QR code that directs owners to the Toyota website for dimensions to design and 3D print their own accessories such as a lantern, multitool, or toolkit.

For those who love to jam out both in their truck on the way to camp and at the campsite, Tacoma now offers a premium ten speaker JBL® audio upgrade, including a new externally coupled subwoofer for improved output and a JBL® FLEX portable speaker. When docked on the dash, the JBL® FLEX charges and operates as the center channel speaker. When undocked, the JBL® FLEX portable Bluetooth speaker can run for up to six hours, pair with other Toyota JBL® FLEX Portable Speakers, and can be submerged in up to three feet of water.

A Tacoma for Everyone

Tacoma will be offered in numerous grades and configurations for its new generation. Two cab styles are available with either a 5- or 6-foot bed: a four-door Double Cab and a new two-door XtraCab with clever storage features behind the front two seats.

XtraCab, available on SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner grades, is all about maximum utility and comes exclusively with seating for two, a functional rear cabin storage area, and a 6-foot bed. This configuration has no rear doors and no rear seat but makes the most of its cabin with all kinds of additional storage options. Lockable storage on the rear floor is useful for storing things like small packs, toolboxes, or a tacklebox, and lockable storage on the back panel can store things like shovels and fishing poles. Quick access to rear storage is aided by a long-slide driver's seat with slide memory. Additionally, the passenger seat can fold flat and can be used as a workspace and includes a water bottle holder.

In terms of grades, Tacoma is available in SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Returning for 2024, TRD PreRunner is available in the XtraCab configuration with two-wheel drive only. It has a lifted front suspension, larger diameter BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and an electronically locking rear differential. For a sportier look and feel, TRD Sport gets black 18-in. TRD wheels, color-keyed door handles and overfenders, hood scoop, black exterior badging, and aluminum pedals. The TRD Off-Road grade is more capable than ever thanks to new Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks for better heat dissipation and the available front stabilizer bar disconnect system.

Limited grades offer more sophistication than ever with a luxurious interior and standard tech including power retractable sidesteps, head-up display, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL® audio, digital rearview mirror, and a power moonroof along with the new smooth-riding adaptive variable suspension and full-time four-wheel drive on i-FORCE MAX-equipped models. Trailhunter is also all-new for 2024 and offers a well-equipped overlanding rig that's adventure-ready right from the dealer.

Tacoma will offer a robust color palette that includes Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, and Bronze Oxide. A new TRD Pro-exclusive color for the 2024 model year will be announced this summer.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard on All Tacomas

All 2024 Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems. New-to-Tacoma TSS enhancements are made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Toyota Safety Sense. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, this system is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist is new to Tacoma, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control must be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is also new to Tacoma. This system is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Beyond Zero Vision

As part of Toyota's diverse approach to working toward a carbon neutral future, Tacoma i-FORCE MAX is the latest hybrid offering in Toyota's lineup to wear the Beyond Zero badge. Today, Toyota offers 15 electrified vehicles for customers to choose from. With ten hybrid models, two plug-in hybrid models, the bZ4X battery electric vehicle, and the zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell Mirai, Toyota provides more choices than any other automaker for customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2024 Tacoma also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

