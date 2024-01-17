|
17.01.2024 20:19:00
2024 Will Be the Year of AI. 2 Top Stocks I Expect to Surge.
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't an empty buzzword in 2024. It's the driving force behind the year's most promising tech stocks. With the mostly academic AI developments of 2023 behind us, it's time for AI-powered products and services with significant real-world utility. If you thought OpenAI's ChatGPT was cool, you ain't seen nothin' yet.And the new AI stuff should drive many tech stocks higher this year. In the words of Wedbush Morgan analyst Dan Ives, 2024 will be "the year of AI" and the tech sector in general should see stock gains in the 25% range. If that sounds like a lot, remember that the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index rose 43% last year -- and that was still barely enough to heal the damage from a 33% plunge in 2022.I think Ives is on to something in Monday's note to Wedbush clients. I'm particularly thrilled about The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), both poised to unleash some game-changing AI products with lucrative results for savvy investors. Hang on and I'll show you what I mean.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
