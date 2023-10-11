|
11.10.2023 15:21:00
2025 Could Be a Big Year for This Top Warren Buffett Stock
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) currently makes most of its money producing oil and gas. However, the energy company is working to build out a new growth platform that could be a major driver starting in 2025. That bodes well for Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a large position in the oil stock.Here's a look at why 2025 could be a big year for this top Warren Buffett stock.In August 2022, Occidental Petroleum subsidiary 1PointFive started constructing the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) plant in the Texas Permian Basin. The Stratos facility will directly capture 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air each year. The company can then sequester it in underground saline formations or use it to make lower carbon products, including producing oil through enhanced oil recovery. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
