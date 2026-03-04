Implenia Aktie
2025 financial year – Increased results and positive growth prospects for Implenia
|
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Glattpark (Opfikon), 4 March 2026
Operating profit (EBIT) improves to CHF 140.5 million, order book reaches CHF 8.5 billion for the first time
Implenia achieved EBIT of CHF 140.5 million (2024: CHF 130.5 million). The EBIT margin increased to 4.0% (2024: 3.7%). Group revenue declined slightly to CHF 3,475 million (2024: CHF 3,559 million).
Sustainability: new targets defined for 2030
Implenia again achieved a “Limited Assurance” for key performance indicators in 2025. In addition to CO2 emissions in Scope 1, as well as HR, safety and compliance metrics, Scope 2 emissions have now also been included. The Group reported all relevant Scope 3 emissions in full in 2025 for the first time, and again achieved very good results in MSCI (AAA) and other ratings. The Group has further developed its sustainability strategy on this basis and set itself new goals for 2030. More information can be found in the Sustainability Report, which is integrated into the Annual Report for the first time.
Free cash flow rises to CHF 125.3 million, equity ratio reaches 23.5%
Free cash flow rose significantly by CHF 179 million to CHF 125.3 million (2024: CHF 18.0 million, excluding the second tranche of the payment for Wincasa; reported: CHF -53.6 million). As of 31 December 2025, all syndicated credit limits, totalling CHF 400 million, were available to the company alongside other bilateral credit lines. Equity increased by CHF 96.6 million to CHF 753.3 million (2024: CHF 656.7 million). As at 31 December 2025 the equity ratio had risen to 23.5% (2024: 21.2%), adjusted for time deposits from the early refinancing of the bond expiring in March 2026. The reported equity ratio was 22.6% accordingly. In addition to good operating results, the surplus in the Implenia pension fund contributed to this positive development. Total assets rose slightly to CHF 3,202 million (excluding short-term time deposits from the proceeds of the bond issuance in April; 2024: CHF 3,098 million).
EBIT forecast of CHF ~150 million before growth investments for 2026, further increase from 2027 onwards
Implenia expects EBIT of CHF ~150 million for full-year 2026, before extraordinary growth investments of CHF 10-20 million for strategy implementation. In helping to develop capabilities and expertise, these investments will enhance differentiation and specialisation in the three Divisions. At the same time, specific areas of the organisation will be further optimised, focussing them on future success. As mid-term visibility and the order book’s pre-calculated project margin have continued to improve, Implenia expects a further increase in EBIT from 2027 onwards compared to CHF ~150 million. Mid-term financial targets remain unchanged: equity ratio of 25% and EBIT margin of >4.5%.
Board of Directors will propose an increased dividend of CHF 1.40 (+56%) per share to Annual General Meeting
Based on the economic success and a further strengthening of the balance sheet, the Board of Directors will propose an increase in the dividend of 56% to CHF 1.40 (previous year CHF 0.90) per share at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 March 2026.
Personnel changes in the Implenia Executive Committee (IEC)
Anita Eckardt, Head Division Service Solutions, will step down from her position at the end of March. CEO Jens Vollmar will directly lead the Division from April until further notice. “I would like to thank Anita Eckardt for her commitment as a member of the IEC and in her role as Head Division Service Solutions (since April 2025) and, prior to that, Head Division Specialties. In these roles, as well as in her position as Chair of the Sustainability Committee and in implementing Implenia's innovation strategy, she has made a significant contribution to Implenia's progress,” says Jens Vollmar.
Petra Feigl-Fässler, CHRO Implenia as of 1 September 2026.
Key figures Group
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Annual report 2025:
Webcast of Analysts and Media Conference:
Dates for investors:
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Inside Information
