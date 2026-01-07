BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
|
07.01.2026 18:47:00
2025 Was a Turning Point for BYD. Here's What Investors Must Know.
For years, BYD's (OTC: BYDDY) investment story was easy to summarize: a Chinese EV champion benefiting from scale, cost advantages, and early bets on electrification.But 2025 marked a clear shift. BYD didn't just grow bigger; it grew more complex. The company crossed a critical threshold, transitioning from a domestic leader to a global player, while also revealing the next set of challenges investors must address.If you strip away the headlines and focus on what actually matters, three developments define BYD's 2025 story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
