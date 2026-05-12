DocMorris AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

2026 Annual General Meeting: Strong vote by shareholders in favour of continuity in leadership and strategy



12.05.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST





Frauenfeld, 12 May 2026

Press release

2026 Annual General Meeting: Strong vote by shareholders in favour of continuity in leadership and strategy

At the Annual General Meeting of DocMorris AG held today in Zurich, shareholders followed the Board of Directors’ recommendations on all votes and elected its candidates by clear majorities. The motions put forward by minority shareholder CEPD N.V., which sought three of the six seats on the Board of Directors as well as the chairmanship, were rejected just as decisively.

In addition to the re-elected members Prof. Dr Andréa Belliger, Walter Oberhänsli and Florian Seubert, three new independent experts – Thomas Bucher, Nicole Formica-Schiller and Dr Thomas U. Reutter – were elected to the Board. Walter Oberhänsli was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting also followed the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the composition of the Compensation and Nomination Committee. In addition to the re-elected members Walter Oberhänsli and Florian Seubert, Nicole Formica-Schiller was newly elected to the Committee.

The clear vote by shareholders is seen as support for the strategy and operational progress. “We thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us,” says Walter Oberhänsli, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We can now focus fully on consistently pursuing the path we have chosen.” At the same time, Walter Oberhänsli informed the shareholders present that DocMorris remains open to constructive dialogue with its largest shareholder regarding representation on the Board of Directors.

On 16 April, DocMorris reported strong revenue growth of 10.7 per cent for the first quarter, with significant growth in the prescription medicines and digital services businesses. At the same time, DocMorris confirmed its plan to reach EBITDA break-even in the course of 2026. This target was reaffirmed at the Annual General Meeting, based on the accelerated positive business performance recorded so far in the second quarter.

The detailed voting results will be available here from 12 noon on 13 May.

Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

19 August 2026 2026 Half-year results (conference call/webcast) 15 October 2026 Q3/2026 Trading update 4th quarter 2026 Capital Markets Day

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.