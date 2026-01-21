:be Aktie
2026 Could Be a Banner Year for Clean Energy Stocks: 1 Fund to Buy Today
Here's a fact that many investors seem unaware of: Clean energy stocks dramatically outpaced the artificial intelligence (AI) rally in 2025. In a year in which semiconductor giant Nvidia, long considered the backbone of the $15.7 trillion AI boom, returned 39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 21%, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) outpaced them with its 47% rise. It even beat the 25% gain from the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks that are seen as the foundational players of the AI revolution.Of course, most investors remember the heady days of 2020, when clean energy stocks soared before crashing to earth. In fact, as you can see below, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF still hasn't recovered from its 2021 sell-off.So, is the fund's 47% run a sign of things to come? Or is another brutal correction coming? Here are three reasons to think renewable energy stocks can charge higher and faster this year.
