:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.02.2026 14:15:00
2026 Could Be a Big Year for Viking Therapeutics. Time to Buy?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is aiming to join one of the biggest growth industries of the times: the weight loss drug market. People hoping to lose weight have rushed to get in on GLP-1 drugs, a type of product that has proven its efficacy in clinical trials and in the real world over the past few years. Many have become household names, from Eli Lilly's Zepbound to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.But those pharma giants may see others join the market in the years to come -- and one serious contender could be Viking. The biotech player's candidate is involved in a phase 3 trial in injectable format, and it plans to soon begin a phase 3 trial for the candidate in oral format.This year could be a big one for Viking -- does this mean it's time to buy this biotech stock? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
