Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
06.01.2026 14:00:00
2026 Could Be a Massive Year for IPOs. Here Are 3 Candidates to Watch.
After several years of fewer initial public offerings, the IPO market finally began to thaw in 2025, with some larger names going public and experiencing notable gains out of the gate. It's clear the market was anxious after a drought in previous years. The outlook for the IPO market in 2026 is also promising, with many hoping that lower rates and increased visibility into markets and the economy will lead to more IPOs.If some of the speculation is true, 2026 might be the biggest year ever for the IPO market. Here are three potential IPO candidates to watch.While OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, says he is unsure whether OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, will go public in 2026, there's certainly speculation that it could happen later this year or in early 2027. It will likely depend on market conditions and artificial intelligence valuations, and also OpenAI's financial situation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX setzt Gewinnserie letztlich fort -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Zuschläge verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.