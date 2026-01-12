Carvana Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPW1 / ISIN: US1468691027
12.01.2026 18:02:00
2026 Just Started and Carvana Stock Is Already Up Sharply. Can It Keep Soaring?
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock's rebound has been nothing short of astounding. After a brutal collapse in 2022 that led to shares hitting a low of $3.55, the used-car seller has made a remarkable comeback. Today, shares trade at close to $470. While much of this gain occurred before 2025, last year was still spectacular. Shares more than doubled in 2025, and they have continued to rise so far in early 2026.Much of the stock's soaring price since its 2022 lows has been well-deserved. The company has executed an impressive turnaround, and its business is performing better than ever. But has the stock's rise outpaced the underlying fundamentals?Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
