Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
11.01.2026 12:58:00
2026 Social Security COLA Finalized -- Retirees Face Major Financial Hit
As we enter 2026, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is final, and retirees are going to start getting larger checks this month.Unfortunately, while this seems like a good thing, retirees are actually facing a major hit when it comes to this year's COLA.Here's the problem with the COLA and details on why it doesn't go far enough to provide seniors with the security that it should offer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!