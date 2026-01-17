Microsoft Aktie
203 Billion Reasons Why Microsoft Is a Buy in 2026
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a massive investment success over the past few years. Anybody who has bought Microsoft stock has been the beneficiary of several key trends in the tech industry, primarily cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI). However, Microsoft's AI strategy is a bit different than most of its peers. Instead of building its own generative AI model internally like Alphabet or Meta Platforms, it chose to partner with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.While this relationship got a bit messy at times, Microsoft has a significant financial interest in OpenAI's success. I think this could be a top reason to buy Microsoft stock in 2026, as it bolsters the rest of the investment case.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
