206 Ortho Secures a Core Patent for Bio-Inspired Technology that Could Eliminate the Billions Spent on Implant Removal Surgeries

DEERFIELD, N.H., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 206 Ortho announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US 10,010,609 entitled "Method and Apparatus for Treating Bone Fractures, and/or for Fortifying and/or Augmenting Bone, Including the Provision and Use of Composite Implants." This patent covers a new bio-inspired composite and implants developed by the company that could fix broken bones without the need for removal surgery. The issuance of this patent is a major step towards replacing permanent metal implants.

206 Ortho's biocompatible composite is designed to repair load-bearing bone and then resorb leaving no trace. The company has created a high strength biodegradable material made of fibers composed of minerals naturally found in the body bound by a biodegradable polymer. These materials are already proven and in use in orthopedic implants, sutures and other medical devices.

Metal implants have been used for over 100 years to provide stability for fractured bones during healing. However, roughly 4 out of 5 patients live with pain and discomfort and ~40% of patients undergo surgery to remove the metal implant due to the pain. These implant removal surgeries significantly increase the average cost of overall treatment, adding over $12 Billion dollars to the cost of healthcare and additional patient trauma.

206 Ortho's technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life while eliminating the Billions of dollars spent on the removal of metallic implants.

"This patented technology adds to our existing and growing portfolio of patented biomaterials and implants capable of changing the way orthopedic injury will be treated and managed," said Jeff D'Agostino, Founder and CEO of 206 Ortho. "We are confident that the 206 Ortho's expanding intellectual property estate, including this newly issued patent, will impact the effectiveness and costs associated with orthopedic surgery. This is particularly important as our global healthcare system evolves to a value-based patient care model."

With the issuance of this new patent, 206 Ortho intends to seek additional funding and potential commercialization partners for its orthopedic surgical products.

206 Ortho is a privately held company founded in 2011 through the Arthur M. Blank Center for entrepreneurship at Babson College to develop and commercialize solutions for healing bone fractures which would positively impact patients' lives and make healthcare more affordable globally. Their goal is to help people with bone fractures get back to their lives faster without permanent implants, fewer complications, less discomfort and at a reduced treatment cost. Bringing together the best thinking from across a broad range of industries they have created and protected the optimal solution, including patent 26 filings. 206 Ortho's resorbable composite delivers the next generation in orthopedic care.

