Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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20.06.2026 18:45:00
20% of Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway's $341 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 1 Stock That's Quietly Trying to Cash in on the AI Boom
Berkshire Hathaway has a gargantuan public equities portfolio valued at $341 billion (as of June 17). While there are dozens of positions, a single business represents 20% of the holdings. This "Magnificent Seven" company is quietly trying to cash in on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.Image source: Getty Images.The Omaha conglomerate, of which Warren Buffett is the executive chairman, first bought shares in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the first quarter of 2016. In the past decade, the consumer tech giant's stock price has surged 1,120%. Even after trimming this position since late 2023, Apple remains the largest position in Berkshire's portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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