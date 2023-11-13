13.11.2023 16:12:45

21/2023·Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 21 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 13 November 2023


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO of Trifork Holding AG
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument


Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
See appendix attachedSee appendix attached
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 10,026

Price: DKK 103.91

Value: DKK 1,041,838
e)Date of the transaction9 November 2023
10 November 2023
13 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBLACKBIRD II ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Holding AG
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument


Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 105.0010,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 10,000


Price: DKK 105.00

Value: DKK 1,050,000
e)Date of the transaction10 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionOTC off-exchange



For further information, please contact

Investors  
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256


Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494


About Trifork  

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Attachment


