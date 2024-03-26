21/2024·Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 21 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 26 March 2024



Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Holding AG

The Annual General Meeting 2024 of Trifork Holding AG (the "AGM”) will be held on 19 April 2024 at 12:00 p.m. CEST at Grabenstrasse 2, 6340 Baar, Switzerland.

The AGM will be streamed live on the internet. Shareholders who wish to participate in the livestream shall register on the e-voting platform of Computershare no later than 13 April 2024 at 11.59 p.m. CEST.

All relevant documentation for the AGM is available on Trifork’s investor website: https://investor.trifork.com/



The documents include:



Invitation to the AGM (including agenda and motions of the Board of Directors);

Annual report 2023 (including auditor’s reports);

ESG report 2023

Presentation of the new Board member Geeta Schmidt standing for election;



Shareholders registered in the share register on the publication date of this notice convening the AGM will receive an invitation for the AGM by mail along with individual login codes to the voting platform of the AGM.



Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

