ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

20 SEPTEMBER 2024 at 9.30 EEST



213,285 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 213,285 A shares have been converted into 213,285 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 20 September 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,974,309 A shares and 108,159,969 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 767,646,149.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell

CFO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

