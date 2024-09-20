20.09.2024 08:30:00

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
20 SEPTEMBER 2024 at 9.30 EEST          

        
213,285 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 213,285 A shares have been converted into 213,285 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 20 September 2024.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,974,309 A shares and 108,159,969 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 767,646,149.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell
CFO		   Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


