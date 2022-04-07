|
07.04.2022 12:48:00
21% of People Who Recently Quit a Job Made This Huge 401(k) Mistake
When the COVID-19 outbreak first struck, millions of jobs were shed within weeks and unemployment levels soared. Thankfully, the economy is in a very different place today, and right now, the labor market is stronger than it's been in years. Not only are jobs available, but workers also are so confident in their ability to pursue better jobs that they're quitting in droves.In a recent survey, Fidelity found that 51% of workers are considering quitting a job or actually did. But 21% of people who quit a job and had a 401(k) plan there cashed out of that account when they left. And that's a big mistake.Saving consistently in a 401(k) is an important step toward attaining financial security during retirement. But it's important to know what to do with that retirement account when you leave a job.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!