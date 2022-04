21% of People Who Recently Quit a Job Made This Huge 401(k) Mistake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the COVID-19 outbreak first struck, millions of jobs were shed within weeks and unemployment levels soared. Thankfully, the economy is in a very different place today, and right now, the labor market is stronger than it's been in years. Not only are jobs available, but workers also are so confident in their ability to pursue better jobs that they're quitting in droves.In a recent survey, Fidelity found that 51% of workers are considering quitting a job or actually did. But 21% of people who quit a job and had a 401(k) plan there cashed out of that account when they left. And that's a big mistake.Saving consistently in a 401(k) is an important step toward attaining financial security during retirement. But it's important to know what to do with that retirement account when you leave a job.Continue reading