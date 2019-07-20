21Vianet Blue Cloud Announced Strategic Partnership with Four Cloud Solution Providers in Microsoft Inspire 2019

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Microsoft Inspire 2019 was held on July 14-18, 2019. At the conference, 21Vianet Blue Cloud (hereafter "21V Blue Cloud") announced their new solution partners and introduced the AggreSmart solution platform (public preview) to reinforce the CLIC (Cloud Landing in China) Strategy.

New Solution Providers Joined 21V Blue Cloud to Enrich

the Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Ecosystem

21V Blue Cloud has been actively driving the Microsoft's cloud ecosystem while providing high-performance, secure, and sustainable cloud operations. Through the success of CLIC strategy, over 40 outstanding domestic and foreign solutions has landed in China. These solutions complement Microsoft's cloud ecosystem to enable our enterprise customers in accelerating their digital transformation, while meeting their security and compliance needs. Such success motivates more cloud solution companies to choose 21V Blue Cloud's one-stop services to enter into the Greater China market.

At the conference, 21V Blue Cloud signed with four more important Microsoft cloud business partners from both China and overseas markets: Quest Software Inc. (hereafter "Quest"), MicroStrategy, Beijing Infoquick Global Connection Tech Ltd. (hereafter "Infoquick"), and Shanghai Akmii Information Limited (hereafter "Akmii"). These strategic partnerships will bring in a diverse and high-quality solutions for email and email content file saving, business intelligence and analytics, workflow management, SD-WAN to enterprise customers.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with 21V Blue Cloud to bring our customers the benefits of Quest Platform Management solution at Microsoft Azure platform in China. This announcement reinforces the work we have collaborated lately, brings our customers new end-to-end offers and innovative services and enables them to solve business challenges." - Herbie Lam, General Manager of Greater China at Quest Software Inc.

"As global data growth has exploded, helping our customers to transform data into real-world intelligence and answer their tough business questions has been our top priority," said Zhao Zhiheng, General Manager of MicroStrategy Greater China. "By cooperating with 21V Blue Cloud, we combine cloud solutions with intelligence analytics perfectly, provide convenient and fast deployment to customers and bring them the value of data mining."

Renger Hu, Founder and General Manager of Akmii, said, "With the strong growth of Office 365, Akmii continuously invests in YeeOffice and YeeFlow, to help our customers realize the capabilities of SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. Through the partnership with 21V Blue Cloud, we look forward to providing more valuable services to Office 365 customers together. "

Gu Wei, Founder and CEO of Infoquick, remarked, "Infoquick Global Connection is a leader in domestic SD-WAN services, provides customers with cloud connection and high-speed services that include Office 365 and Dynamics. We are very pleased to cooperate with 21V Blue Cloud and jointly advance the development of the cloud computing ecosystem."

Established a Trusted Public Cloud Business Model:

" Troika " is Successfully Implemented in China

The partnership between 21V Blue Cloud and Microsoft has developed a sustainable and trusted model for public cloud operations. Microsoft Azure operated by 21Vianet, was launched in China in 2013 which began a new chapter of compliant international public cloud operations in China. This May, with Dynamics 365 operated by 21Vianet commenced the official commercial operations, the Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 'Troika' is fully implemented in China.

"Since 2013, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 operated by 21Vianet, have successfully set a precedent as international public cloud services that are legally and compliantly made available in China," said Horace Chow, Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft China, "Together with 21Vianet, we actively introduce global and China's leading cloud solution providers to become Microsoft intelligent cloud partners, to maximize the combined strengths of Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365. By empowering our partners, we could further help Chinese companies explore the international markets, and enable our customers to win the opportunities of digital transformation."

New Opportunities through Innovation and Development:

21V Blue Cloud Invests in Delivering ONE -STOP Cloud Solution Platform

Wing-Dar Ker, Chief Executive Officer of 21V Blue Cloud, said, "It has been 21V Blue Cloud's goal to foster Microsoft Intelligent cloud ecosystem with partners at home and abroad and land their respective solutions in China. We are thrilled about strategic alliance with the new four exceptional partners at Inspire. We will continue to work together in seizing new opportunities to address our enterprise customers' needs to expedite their digital transformation in Greater China."

"21V Blue Cloud has further solidified the CLIC strategy with the introduction of AggreSmart (public preview). This cloud solution platform demonstrates our commitment in supporting partners to serve customers with one-stop solutions from choosing, procuring, deploying, managing and expanding their selected cloud solutions. More innovation through AggreSmart platform will be expected to realize our goal. "

About 21Vianet Blue Cloud

Shanghai Blue Cloud Technologies Co., Ltd (21Vianet Blue Cloud) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing 21Vianet Broadband Data Center Co., Ltd. 21Vianet Blue Cloud is the one-stop operator of cloud services and strategic partner of Microsoft that operates Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI in China. 21Vianet Blue Cloud delivers world-class cloud operation in China with around 500 professionals offering comprehensive cloud computing services, including Infrastructure as a Service(IaaS), Platform as a Service(PaaS) and Software as a Service(SaaS). For more information, visit https://en.21vbluecloud.com/ or contact us: contactus@oe.21vianet.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Quest Software Inc.

Quest Software Inc. is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Quest has the experience to help you manage and protect your data, take control of your hybrid environments, keep track of all network-connected devices, stay compliant and govern every identity across the enterprise.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy provides powerful software solutions and expert services that empower every individual with actionable intelligence, helping enterprises unleash the full potential of their people and investments. Our analytics and mobility platform delivers high-performance business applications that meet the needs of both business and IT.

About Shanghai Akmii Information Limited

Shanghai Akmii Information Limited is a technology developer in the IT sector and a provider of business system solutions based on the Microsoft cloud framework for corporate users. It provides SharePoint corporate level application development services and comprehensive Office 365 application services.

About Infoquick Global Connection Tech (Beijing) Ltd.:

Infoquick Global Connection Tech (Beijing) Ltd. is a professional and innovative technology company in China that specializes in SD-WAN. As a leading SD-WAN service provider, the company upholds professional ideals and has provided services to dozens of medium and large-scale corporate users.

SOURCE 21Vianet Blue Cloud