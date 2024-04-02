02.04.2024 07:00:00

22/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 22 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 2 April 2024

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive program (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 11,407 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 11,407 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 011,407
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of 7,622 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 7,622 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 07,622
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 April 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Information and questions
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trifork Holding AG 117,60 -0,68% Trifork Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt lassen es am Dienstag vorbörslich ruhig angehen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. Die Börsen in Asien notieren am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen