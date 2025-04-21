Trifork Aktie

Trifork für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CRT5 / ISIN: CH1111227810

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.04.2025 08:19:15

22/2025·Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 22 / 2025
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 April 2025

Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback


On 28 February 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 4 March 2025 up to and including no later than 30 June 2025. The buyback program will not be active from 9 to 15 April 2025. For details, please see company announcement no. 7 of 28 February 2025.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million). Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 256,329 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date     Number of shares       Average purchase price (DKK)       Transaction value (DKK)
Total beginning57,20985.234,876,001
14 April 2025  Pause
15 April 2025  Pause
16 April 20252,70082.90223,830
17 April 2025  Market closed
18 April 2025  Market closed
Accumulated59,90985.135,099,831


A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/

Since the share buyback program was started on 4 March 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 59,909 at a total amount of DKK 5,099,831. On 25 March 2025, 1,352 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized for the Executive Management’s monthly fixed salary, representing a change from cash payment to payment partly in shares (refer to company announcement no. 1 of 21 January 2025). On 1 April 2025, 19,943 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to serve the RSU plan of Executive Management and certain employees.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 294,943 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.5%. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,449,956.



Investor and media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

 

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trifork Holding AG 84,40 2,06% Trifork Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.25 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.04.25 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: ATX am letzten Handelstag vor Ostern knapp im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer ins lange Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem verlängerten Osterwochenende wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen