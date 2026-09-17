Pershing Square Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A12C4S / ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46

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17.09.2026 13:00:01

22.4% of Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management Is Invested in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Many billionaire hedge fund managers seem increasingly bullish on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-focused stocks. Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, is no different. The firm's portfolio features several leaders in the ongoing AI revolution, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), both of which account for a meaningful share of the hedge fund's public equity investments. Are these attractive AI stocks to buy for average investors? Let's find out.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Microsoft hasn't been the best-performing tech giant over the past year, not by a long shot. Some investors believe the company's services will be replaced by AI, even as it continues to invest heavily in its own AI ambitions. However, Microsoft's latest quarterly update was a major win for the bulls. For the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026, which ended June 30, Microsoft's revenue jumped 18% year over year to $90 billion.

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