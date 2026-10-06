22%: The One Number That Matters Most for Apple (AAPL) Shareholders

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) capital expenditures totaled just $6.8 billion through the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 (ended June 27). That pales in comparison to how much money other big tech companies are spending as they race to build data centers to power the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout.

But Apple isn't falling behind from a competitive point of view. Investors in this Magnificent Seven stock should focus on one number that matters most: 22%.

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