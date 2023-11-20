+++ mit Kapitalschutz und Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-

23/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 23 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 20 November 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMorten Gram
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Revenue Officer
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification of exceeding EUR 20,000 disclosure threshold
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares






ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
104.00500
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Aggregated volume: 500

Price: DKK 104

Value: DKK 52,000
e)Date of the transaction16 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


For further information, please contact

Investors  
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork  

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Attachment


