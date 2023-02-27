23 things to do in 2023 on Florida's Space Coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the new year right by planning a trip to Florida's Space Coast to enjoy many new and one-of-a-kind experiences for the whole family.

Learn what the space Coast has to offer at the brand-new Visitor Information Center.

See a rocket launch; this year more than 80 rockets are projected to launch from Florida's Space Coast.

Cruise from one of the 13 ships home ported at Port Canaveral, CruiseHive's Best Cruise Port in the US for 3 years in a row.

Fly directly into Melbourne International Airport with new airline, Sun Country Air.

Visit the new lions at the Brevard Zoo, ranked one of the top 5 Best Zoos in USA Today's 10Best Awards.

Explore Gateway at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. View space-flown vehicles and experience the new spaceflight simulator, Spaceport KSC.

Take an astronaut-guided tour of the Kennedy Space Center .

Join Launch Wake Charters for wakeboarding and wake surfing lessons.

Party on the Indian River Lagoon with Sail Cocoa Beach Pedal Pub .

See memorabilia and original movie props at the Wizard of Oz Museum, including Dorothy's dress.

Witness Bioluminescence season from June through September in the Indian River Lagoon.

Book a guided sea turtle walk with conservation organizations like the Sea Turtle Preservation Society .

Tour Samsons Island to learn about seagrass restoration and oyster beds aiming to improve the health the Indian River Lagoon.

Camp at Sebastian Inlet State Park to enjoy surfing, pier fishing, hiking, biking, boating, and kayaking.

Taste creations from James Beard Award winning chefs and establishments seen on Food Network.

Dine on the Indian River Queen ; a historic 3-story paddle boat cruising the Lagoon.

Stay at a new hotel: Courtyard Titusville Kennedy Space Center, TownePlace Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach, or Comfort Suites West Melbourne.

Find a new favorite beach along the 72 miles of coastline.

See what's newly renovated at the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier.

Pair local beer with rocket launches and earn a Launches & Lagers Mission Patch.

Watch Broadway-quality shows at one of the several theaters.

Run a marathon on a historic launch pad.

Witness hundreds of Surfing Santas on Christmas Eve.

For more trip ideas, head to VisitSpaceCoast.com to get started on an out-of-this-world vacation in 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-things-to-do-in-2023-on-floridas-space-coast-301755546.html

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast