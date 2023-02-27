27.02.2023 14:30:00

23 things to do in 2023 on Florida's Space Coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the new year right by planning a trip to Florida's Space Coast to enjoy many new and one-of-a-kind experiences for the whole family.

Visit Florida's Space Coast for an out-of-this-world vacation in 2023

  • Learn what the space Coast has to offer at the brand-new Visitor Information Center.
  • See a rocket launch; this year more than 80 rockets are projected to launch from Florida's Space Coast.
  • Cruise from one of the 13 ships home ported at Port Canaveral, CruiseHive's Best Cruise Port in the US for 3 years in a row.
  • Fly directly into Melbourne International Airport with new airline, Sun Country Air.
  • Visit the new lions at the Brevard Zoo, ranked one of the top 5 Best Zoos in USA Today's 10Best Awards.
  • Explore Gateway at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. View space-flown vehicles and experience the new spaceflight simulator, Spaceport KSC.
  • Take an astronaut-guided tour of the Kennedy Space Center.
  • Join Launch Wake Charters for wakeboarding and wake surfing lessons.
  • Party on the Indian River Lagoon with Sail Cocoa Beach Pedal Pub.
  • See memorabilia and original movie props at the Wizard of Oz Museum, including Dorothy's dress.
  • Witness Bioluminescence season from June through September in the Indian River Lagoon.
  • Book a guided sea turtle walk with conservation organizations like the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.
  • Tour Samsons Island to learn about seagrass restoration and oyster beds aiming to improve the health the Indian River Lagoon.
  • Camp at Sebastian Inlet State Park to enjoy surfing, pier fishing, hiking, biking, boating, and kayaking.
  • Taste creations from James Beard Award winning chefs and establishments seen on Food Network.
  • Dine on the Indian River Queen; a historic 3-story paddle boat cruising the Lagoon.
  • Stay at a new hotel: Courtyard Titusville Kennedy Space Center, TownePlace Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach, or Comfort Suites West Melbourne.
  • Find a new favorite beach along the 72 miles of coastline.
  • See what's newly renovated at the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier.
  • Pair local beer with rocket launches and earn a Launches & Lagers Mission Patch.
  • Watch Broadway-quality shows at one of the several theaters.
  • Run a marathon on a historic launch pad.
  • Witness hundreds of Surfing Santas on Christmas Eve.

    • For more trip ideas, head to VisitSpaceCoast.com to get started on an out-of-this-world vacation in 2023.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/23-things-to-do-in-2023-on-floridas-space-coast-301755546.html

    SOURCE Florida's Space Coast

