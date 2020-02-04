23andMe Helping Customers Make Positive Changes to Their Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey of 23andMe's Health + Ancestry customers conducted by M/A/R/C® Research found that more than three-quarters reported that after receiving their personalized genetic reports they made at least one positive change in their health behavior. Recently, 23andMe Genetics Trends Expert, Madeline Lynch, and customer Michelle Martinez, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss how genetic information can help customers be more proactive about their health.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/qTynVMDVcKY

Designed by 23andMe and M/A/R/C Research, researchers asked 23andMe Health + Ancestry customers about the overall impact of their 23andMe experience, regardless of their results. Among those who responded to the survey 76 percent said they made one or more healthy changes to their lifestyles. Of those who responded to the survey:



55 percent reported healthier eating habits including eating more vegetables and cutting out sugar and fast food

45 percent said they were exercising more

42 percent said they were getting more sleep

Sleep, diet and exercise are key to good health, so understanding what might motivate people to make meaningful and positive changes is important.

For more information and to get started, visit 23andMe.com

Madeline Lynch:

Madeline Lynch is the Genetics Trends Expert at 23andMe. She serves as a subject matter expert and company spokesperson for media engagements, the analyst community, online communities, and the general public at large. Her responsibilities on the customer care team include providing input on prioritization and resolution of customer-facing issues and working directly with cross-functional teams to influence and support development of new and existing communications materials and messaging from the perspective of the customer. She holds a BA from University of California, Davis.

About Michelle Martinez:

Michelle Martinez is a 51-year-old lab assistant from Arlington, Texas. Michelle was inspired to order a 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit to help prepare for any potential genetic health risks, due to several serious health risks running in her family. When she opened her Genetic Weight wellness report, she saw that she is genetically predisposed to weigh less than average. She thought, "I've been denying my genetics and just falling into bad habits. I'm not being my best self." That report, along with the knowledge of lifestyle and environmental factors that affect one's health, inspired Michelle to make better lifestyle decisions like eating healthier. She has since lost more than 50 pounds, and gained confidence in being in her own skin. She believes that her weight loss journey is one of patience and acceptance with and of herself -- no matter her size.

About 23andMe:

23andMe, Inc. is the leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the mission of the company is to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome. The company was named by TIME as a "Genius Company" in 2018 and featured as Fast Company's #2 Most Innovative Health Company in 2018. 23andMe has millions of customers worldwide, with more than 80 percent of customers consented to participate in research. 23andMe, Inc. is located in Sunnyvale, CA. More information is available at http://www.23andMe.com.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

SOURCE 23andMe