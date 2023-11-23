24/2023·Trifork Holding AG - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 24 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 November 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 108.00

106.00

104.00 3,500

909

1,919

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregated volume: 6,328





Price: DKK 106.50



Value: DKK 673,930 e) Date of the transaction 21 November 2023

22 November 2023

23 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)





For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317





About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





