240 Santas Hit the Slopes, Raising $6,200 for Local Non-Profit

NEWRY, Maine, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In keeping with 20 years of holiday tradition, Sunday River held its annual Santa Sunday event today. 240 Saint Nicks skied and snowboarded down the Maine ski area's slopes to raise $6,2000 for The River Fund, which is the highest fundraising total in the event's history.

Each Santa pre-registered with at least a $20 donation for a local 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth through education and recreation initiatives. Each Santa was required to wear a full festive costume—including a beard, Santa hat, red coat, and red pants—before dashing away up the South Ridge Express chairlift, and then making their way down the Broadway trail in a sea of Santas.

"Santa Sunday not only spreads holiday cheer to those on the slopes, but also helps to support the youth in our community," says Karolyn Castaldo, Director of Communications for Sunday River. "With our contribution, and through their many fundraising efforts, the River Fund helps kids in our area to achieve success and growth through education and recreation."

For media inquiries, please contact Sunday River's Director of Communications, Karolyn Castaldo, at karolyn.castaldo@sundayriver.com or 207-824-5218.

About Sunday River Resort: Sunday River Resort is located minutes from picturesque Bethel Village in western Maine's Mahoosuc Mountains. A true four-season destination, the Sunday River offers eight interconnected peaks of world-class skiing and snowboarding, two Grand Resort Hotels and an Inn, and numerous events throughout the year. Sunday River is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.

