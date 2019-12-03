24By7Security Executives Present at ITPalooza 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The daylong conference ITPalooza features panel discussions, JavaScript workshops, live demonstrations and networking with technology professionals to meet, connect and share insights. Thought leaders will highlight the latest in cybersecurity and privacy, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, digital transformation and beyond.

Premier cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm, 24By7Security's Managing Director Rema Deo will speak on the Women in IT/Diversity in Tech panel at 2 p.m. on the main stage.

"Women in tech has been an important cause for me," Rema Deo said. "I have been heavily involved in women's leadership councils in tech, and I've also been a mentor to women in their careers."

Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security and a founding member of the CIO Council of South Florida, will speak at 4 p.m. on the InfraGard Cyber Security panel. InfraGard is the Federal Bureau of Investigation's national information sharing program for the private sector.

In addition to serving on panels, 24By7Security is proud to support the event as a sponsor of the exclusive CIO Track at ITPalooza featuring Magic Leap's Carlos Penzini as the keynoter.

The CIO Track runs in tandem with the main event and features a VIP luncheon and breakout sessions designed for CIOs and senior technology managers.

"It is events such as ITPalooza that bring together the technology community to forge invaluable connections," said Sanjay Deo. "As event sponsors and speakers, we are proud to do what we can to support our region's growth."

ITPalooza will occur 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at The Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit itpalooza.org. For tickets to the CIO Track, visit https://ciocouncilsouthflorida.org/ciotrack.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.

