|
09.02.2023 11:07:00
24% of Workers Expect Social Security to Be Their Primary Retirement Income Source. Here's Why That's a Bad Idea
Millions of seniors today receive ongoing benefits from Social Security. In fact, the average benefit as of early 2023 is $1,827 a month. That's not a small amount of money.But while it's perfectly OK to factor Social Security in as a notable source of retirement income, you may want to think twice about having it serve as your main source. In a recent Transamerica survey, 24% of workers said they expect Social Security to be their primary retirement income source. And those who feel that way could be setting themselves up for disaster.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!