24th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2023

Basel, 13 June 2023. The Baloise Art Prize has been awarded to Sky Hopinka and Sin Wai Kin. The prize of CHF 30,000.- will be presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts. The prize includes the acquisition by Baloise of works by the award winners, which are donated to two important museums in Europe: the MMK Frankfurt and the MUDAM, Luxembourg.  

Sky Hopinka
Just a Soul Responding is a four-channel film by Hudson based artist and filmmaker Sky Hopinka. It starts with the classical motif of the road movie driving through the landscapes of the United States. The poetic montage of filmed images, short texts by the artist and recorded music in the tradition of experimental film addresses the trauma of the inexorable loss of indigenous tradition and the spiritual significance of natural environs. In his film collages, the artist, himself a native American of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin and a descendent of the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, succeeds in subtly invoking time-honored traditional ways of life threatened with annihilation by the onslaught of modern civilization.

Sky Hopinka, *1984, lives in Hudson, USA
Statements Stand M7, Broadway, New York, USA
 

Sin Wai Kin
Various characters take shape gradually and insistently on the green screen in the exhibition space, but what we see goes much beyond classical representation. Several fields of research overlap in Sin Wai Kins portraits, ranging from the spectres of femininity or masculinity to the diverse embodiments of the printed matter of art history and their respective staging. These video works enlist a diversity of metaphors to demonstrate the binary in the form of surreal narratives that transcend the normative processes of constructing identity, desire and objectification. A compelling blend of performance, moving image, cultural history and theatricality characterizes these intense productions.

Sin Wai Kin, *1991, lives in London, UK
Statements Stand M4, Soft Opening, London, UK
 

This years jury includes:

  • Karola Kraus, General Director MUMOK Vienna and chair of the Jury
  • Bettina Steinbrügge, Director MUDAM, Luxemburg
  • Susanne Pfeffer, Director MMK, Frankfurt
  • Uli Sigg, Collector
  • Gabriele Knapstein, Hamburger Bahnhof/ Nationalgalerie Berlin


During Art Basel 2023 from 15 to 18 June 2023 all the winners will be presented at the Baloise Studio (Hall 2.2).

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022 and a profit of CHF 548 million. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


