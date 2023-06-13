|
24th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2023
Basel, 13 June 2023. The Baloise Art Prize has been awarded to Sky Hopinka and Sin Wai Kin. The prize of CHF 30,000.- will be presented at the Statements sector of Art Basel by a jury of international experts. The prize includes the acquisition by Baloise of works by the award winners, which are donated to two important museums in Europe: the MMK Frankfurt and the MUDAM, Luxembourg.
Sky Hopinka
Sky Hopinka, *1984, lives in Hudson, USA
Sin Wai Kin
Sin Wai Kin, *1991, lives in London, UK
This years jury includes:
