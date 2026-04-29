Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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29.04.2026 20:58:03

25 Billion Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Right Now

There's been a lot going on with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in recent months. Late last year, the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split, the first in nearly a decade. Then, after making a bid to purchase the streaming and studio assets of Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix took the high road and bowed out of what could have been a costly bidding war with Paramount Skydance. Finally, co-founder and executive chair Reed Hasting announced he would depart the company after more than a quarter-century at the helm.At roughly $92, the streaming pioneer's stock price remains more than 30% off its peak from last year. Yet Netflix's operating and financial results remain robust, and management just made a bold statement that signals that the stock price is compelling.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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