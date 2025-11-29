Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
29.11.2025 10:05:00
25% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks
Warren Buffett, often regarded as the greatest investor of all time, has historically been cautious about investing in technology companies. However, whether it was his doing or due to the influence of some of its investing lieutenants, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio holds several tech stocks, or at least tech-adjacent ones. Some of them are notable players in the growing field of artificial intelligence (AI) as well, and could deliver excellent returns over the long run as they capitalize on this massive opportunity. Three stocks in the conglomerate's portfolio, in particular, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), appear to be excellent AI stocks to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Despite Berkshire Hathaway selling Apple shares on multiple occasions in recent years, the iPhone maker remains the conglomerate's largest holding. And although Apple is perceived as lagging behind some of its similarly sized tech peers in AI, the company is making slow but steady progress in that department. Apple added even more AI features to its latest iPhone, the 17, which is seeing strong demand. Management believes AI features are part of the reason.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
