26 Analysts Covering SpaceX Stock Rate It a Buy. Here's Why 8 Analysts Disagree

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock has struggled a bit following its blockbuster IPO. But the space stock's current valuation of roughly $2 trillion still remains above its initial IPO market cap of $1.77 trillion.

On Wall Street, opinions on where SpaceX stock will go from here vary widely. Of the 34 analysts who have issued reports, 26 recommend buying, six are holds, and two suggest the stock is a sell. One analyst has an $800 price target on shares, implying more than 500% in near-term upside. Another analyst, however, predicts the stock will actually lose value over the next 12 months and suggests selling.

What has Wall Street so split on the space stock? There's one obvious factor that every SpaceX investor should understand.

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