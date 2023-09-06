26North Announces Addition of Seven Partners, Launches Direct Lending Team

Total Assets Under Management Increase to $12.7 Billion in First Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 26North Partners LP (26North), a next-generation alternatives platform founded by Josh Harris, announced that seven new partners with deep experience across every aspect of the asset management industry have joined the firm: Larry Berg, Jon Garcia, Andrew Rabinowitz, David Yu, Michael Mastropaolo, Jordan Walter and Jorge Beruff. As 26North marks its first year, the company reported an increase in total assets under management to $12.7 billion.

The seven new partners will deepen 26North's private equity, operations, direct lending and insurance capabilities. "I'm thrilled to welcome these exceptional business builders and leaders who share my values and vision for 26North. The business has grown significantly over the past year, which is a testament to our work and future capabilities," said Josh Harris, Founder of 26North. "I look forward to working alongside these new leaders and I am confident in their commitment to building an entrepreneurial next-generation platform that will serve our limited partners."

Larry Berg joins 26North as a Partner in private equity, working closely with Mark Weinberg, 26North's Head of Private Equity. An experienced business leader and investor, he comes to 26North from Apollo Global Management, where he was Senior Partner. He also served as Chairman of McGraw-Hill Education and previously sat on the board of directors of ABC Supply, Apollo Education Group, Berlitz Corporation, Connections Academy, Goodman Global, Jacuzzi Brands, Laureate Education, Maxim Crane Works, Rent-A-Center and Rexnord Corporation.

Jon Garcia joins 26North as a Partner in private equity and Head of 26North's Alpha Creation Team, which will drive performance optimization and business transformation for the firm's portfolio companies. With over 25 years of industry experience, Garcia previously was a Senior Partner and on the governing board at McKinsey & Company, where he pioneered the use of large-scale, written fee arrangements and personally led programs that achieved more than $10 billion in EBITDA benefits across dozens of clients.

Andrew Rabinowitz joins 26North as a Partner and Head of Operations, Finance and Legal. He brings over 30 years of experience in the asset management industry. He most recently served as Co-Chief Executive Officer at K2 Integrity, a global risk and consulting advisory firm and prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years at Marathon Asset Management where he served as President and COO. Andrew is also the co-founder of R Baby Foundation, which works with over 1,200 children's hospitals around the world.

Three additional partners join 26North to support the launch of its new Direct Lending business under the leadership of Brendan McGovern.

David Yu joins as a Partner and Head of Credit. David was previously a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and served as an Investment Committee member of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit Group (GSAM PCG), an Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) and the Head of Research for GSAM PCG. Michael Mastropaolo and Jordan Walter join as Partners and Co-Heads of Origination. Michael and Jordan were both previously Managing Directors at Goldman Sachs, serving on the Investment Committee of GSAM PCG, as the Executive Vice Presidents of GSBD and the Co-Heads of Origination for GSAM PCG.

Jorge Beruff joins 26North as a Partner, focusing on Insurance and Private Origination platforms. Prior to 26North, Beruff was Head of Insurance at 777 Partners. Before that, Jorge was an investment banker in the Leveraged Finance Groups at both GE Capital and JP Morgan.

ABOUT 26NORTH

26North Partners LP is an integrated, multi-asset class investment platform, founded and led by Josh Harris. 26North provides investment advice and opportunities to its clients related to a variety of investment strategies, including, but not limited to, private equity, credit, and insurance and reinsurance solutions.

Josh Harris and the 26North team bring decades of experience managing third-party capital to help clients achieve their financial goals while leaving a lasting impact on the communities where they operate.

26North has $12.7 billion in assets under management.

