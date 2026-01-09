Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 07:30:00
26% of Billionaire Daniel Loeb's Portfolio Is in These 5 Genius AI Stocks That Could Soar in 2026
If you want to find new investment ideas and give yourself a good shot at being positioned in promising stocks, checking in on what billionaire hedge fund managers are holding is a great way to start your search.One manager I follow is Daniel Loeb at Third Point. He has over a quarter of his portfolio in five genius artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that could be primed to soar this year. So if you're looking for investment ideas for 2026, I recommend considering this list.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!