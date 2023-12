28% of Americans Think They'll Be Stuck Having to Live Frugally in Retirement. But One Simple Change Could Give You More Spending Power

In recent years, workers have experienced their fair share of hiccups on the road to retirement savings. Rampant inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to fund their nest eggs. And the pandemic forced a lot of people to take a temporary break from the labor force.As such, it's not that surprising to learn that 28% of workers today think they'll have no choice but to live frugally as retirees, according to data from Natixis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel