28th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Set to be held August 13-16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado

Final Call for One-on-One Meeting Requests for all Companies by Institutional Investors, Portfolio Managers, Financial Analysts, CIOs, and Other Investment Industry Professionals.

World Class Energy Companies to Present; Presentation Times and Schedule for All Participating Companies Now Posted on the Conference Website www.enercomdenver.com

Investors, Analysts, and Energy Industry Professionals Can Still Register to Attend EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference at www.enercomdenver.com

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. has finalized presentation times and schedule for participating companies on the conference website for the 28th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 13-16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado

This year's schedule includes a broad group of producers; midstream and oilfield service companies; emerging energy-related technology; alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures; panels on SEC and ESG Disclosure and Compliance Trends, Carbon Capture, Private Companies, Mergers, Acquisitions and Dispositions and Oilfield Services; and insightful keynote speakers.

All conference presentations and panels will be live webcast and can be viewed on the EnerCom Denver website at www.enercomdenver.com.

A complete list of presentation times for all participating companies and schedule of events can be found on the conference website for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference. Investor presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time (presenters, days, and times are subject to change).

The Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session, focused on energy-related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas technology start-up ventures, takes place on Wednesday, August 16th.

Presenting company lineup as of August 7, 2023, includes:

Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference can still request one-on-one meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website. The energy investment community and industry professionals are encouraged to register and make travel plans now for EnerCom Denver, which will take place August 13-16, 2023 at the Westin Denver Downtown. There is no cost to register for qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives.

The EnerCom Denver conference provides top-level access to oil and gas company C-suites. The four-day conference provides investors unparalleled access and networking opportunities, including one-on-one meetings with company management teams. Meetings are limited to qualified investors, including buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts.

The conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 13th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates, as well as EnerCom, Studio X, Fortis Energy Services and SLS Group, providing a 2023 Porsche Macan prize at the hole-in-one tee box. The EnerCom Denver Golf Tournament is a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education with a mission to create inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities and to foster academic growth, social development, and career advancement. The charity golf tournament requires a $150 donation to participate.

The EnerCom Denver conference will also host a Monday Mixer cocktail reception—held after day one of conference presentations—for attendees to enjoy appetizers, drinks, and live music as they mingle with key representatives from the energy industry.

Following day two of the conference, the Colorado Rockies baseball game is a premier networking event that brings together all facets of the energy community. Attendees will enjoy networking with conference VIP suite sponsors and 200 EnerCom-invited conference executives and investors over drinks and game-day food in a setting that allows you to move freely between the contiguous sponsored suites to network, forge relationships, and enjoy a memorable summer evening at beautiful Coors Field.

For the past 28 years, EnerCom Denver has been the largest independent investor conference for the oil and gas industry and broadening energy industry that is open to all energy companies, investors, and professionals to participate. EnerCom Denver is the go-to energy conference offering investment professionals an unparalleled opportunity to listen to the world's leading senior management teams outline their investment strategies and share their plans to drive development, fund operations, generate cash flow, and return value to stakeholders, and provides industry professionals a venue to learn about important topics currently affecting the global energy industry.

Held at The Westin Denver Downtown hotel, EnerCom Denver annually hosts a large, in-person audience, including industry professionals, institutional and retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, family office investors, venture capital funds, and private equity funds. In addition, the conference live webcast reaches a large global audience of virtual attendees. Attendees can expect to hear presentations featuring public and private oil and gas companies with operations worldwide. In addition, there will be multiple panel discussions touching on various current energy topics.

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2023.

Conference Dates: August 13–16, 2023. EnerCom will host its annual charity golf tournament on Sunday, August 13th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. The annual EnerCom Denver Golf Tournament is a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education requires a $150 donation to participate. The tournament is sponsored by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, EnerCom, Inc., Studio X, and new for 2023 will be a hole-in-one contest sponsored by SLS Group featuring a prize of a Porsche Macan.

Formal presentations and meetings begin Monday, August 14th and go through to Wednesday, August 16th.

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown. We highly encourage attendees to book your hotel room under the EnerCom group block, as space is limited.

Who Attends the Conference: Hundreds of institutional, private equity, and hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver throughout the conference.

Qualified investment professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event at no cost through the conference website. Other conference registration classifications are also available for a fee.

In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, the conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities.

Presenter Inquiries: Companies interested in presenting at EnerCom Denver can contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Qualified investors can now request one-on-one meetings with company management teams through the conference website. Meetings are limited to institutional investors, buy-side principals, portfolio managers, CIOs, and securities analysts. EnerCom can work in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Please contact Larry Busnardo at lbusnardo@enercominc.com with questions regarding one-on-one meetings.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Blanca Andrus at bandrus@enercominc.com or (303) 296.8834 x246.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications.

In addition to EnerCom Dallas and The Energy Venture Investment Summit at EnerCom Dallas, EnerCom will host the 28th annual EnerCom Denver energy investment conference on August 13-16, 2023.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit www.enercominc.com or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell.com

BDO

BDO delivers assurance, tax, and financial advisory services to clients throughout the country and around the globe. We offer numerous industry-specific practices, world-class resources, and an unparalleled commitment to meeting our clients' needs. We currently serve more than 400 publicly traded domestic and international clients. bdo.com

Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and physical energy risk advisory firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius provides strategic advisory services including financial, physical, and commodity risk management and valuation, carbon strategy development, and regulated energy oversight for producers, consumers, distributors and capital providers backed by its proprietary C/ETRM, RiskNet. mobiusriskgroup.com

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Haynes Boone is an energy focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the oil and gas industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders and private equity firms complete some of the largest financings and M&A transactions in recent years. With more than 600 lawyers in offices in Texas, New York, California, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City and Shanghai, Haynes Boone is ranked among the nation's most recommended law firms by general counsel for client service according to BTI Consulting Group's "Most Recommended Law Firms 2021" report. Also, the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2022 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone.com

Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary, and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and credit market expertise. The additional context, perspective, and insights we provide help investors to make important credit judgments with confidence.

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst. fitchratings.com

SLS Group

SLS Group is a multi-asset family office located in Salt Lake City that provides shareholders with alternative sources of liquidity, assists companies in capital formation, and makes direct investments in private and public companies. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives our success in complex and competitive capital markets. slsgroup.io

INEOS Energy

INEOS Energy is the energy division of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that operates in a variety of industries including petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil and gas. INEOS Energy was established in 2020 to oversee the company's growing portfolio of energy-related businesses, which includes exploration and production, as well as trading of oil and gas.

The company's exploration and production activities focus on onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the North Sea, in the U.K. and Denmark. In recent years, INEOS Energy has made investments in low-carbon technologies, including Carbon Capture and Storage, and hydrogen. The company has also pledged to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ineos.com

Studio X

Studio X is a global innovation studio with a mission to accelerate the pace of innovation in climate tech and for the energy industry. We are reimagining the future of work in energy by harnessing the spirit of innovation, collaboration, community, and a passion for pursuing what's possible.



Powered by Shell, Studio X teams are able to come together from around the world to transform the way complex issues facing the energy industry are addressed. x.studio

Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements. petrie.com

Preng & Associates

Preng & Associates is the world's leading executive search firm totally dedicated to the energy industry. Over our 40 years, we have assisted more than 750 management teams and boards in 75 countries and conducted over 3,700 engagements. Our mission continues to be helping companies and boards identify and attract talent around the world that will impact shareholder value. www.preng.com

Moss Adams

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.

With more than 3,400 professionals and staff across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world's most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development - from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition. www.MossAdams.com

