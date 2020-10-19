2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)

Join us as we discuss today’s pressing healthcare issues.

Bunny Ellerin, Director, HPM, Columbia Business School, MBA, Harvard Business School, BA, Columbia University (Photo: Business Wire)

CO-HOSTS:

Bunny Ellerin Jing He Director, HPM, Columbia Business School Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds MBA, Harvard Business School MBA, Columbia Business School BA, Columbia University MA, Washington University in St. Louis BS, Peking University Time Agenda 9:00 – 9:10 AM Welcome Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program 9:10 – 10:00 AM Vaccines & Therapeutics to Treat COVID-19 David Hering, Regional President, North America, Pfizer Vaccines Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Senior Vice President, Infectious Diseases, Moderna Dr. David Weinreich, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Regeneron (Moderator) Jing He ‘15, Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds 10:10 – 11:00 AM Health Policy & Reimbursement Trends Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, Senior Vice President, Service Lines and Chief Physician, NYP Medical Groups, New York-Presbyterian Melissa Schulman, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, CVS Health Professor Michael Sparer, Chair, Health Policy and Management, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health (Moderator) Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds 11:10 – Noon Healthcare Delivery in a Virtual World Dr. Amy Fahrenkopf, President, HSS Health and Senior Vice President, Hospital for Special Surgery Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health Dr. Julie Silverstein, Divisional President, Oak Street Health (Moderator) Kevin Kedra, Healthcare Analyst, G.research

