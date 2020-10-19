+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
19.10.2020 16:00:00

2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)

Join us as we discuss today’s pressing healthcare issues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005535/en/

Bunny Ellerin, Director, HPM, Columbia Business School, MBA, Harvard Business School, BA, Columbia University (Photo: Business Wire)

CO-HOSTS:

Bunny Ellerin Jing He
Director, HPM, Columbia Business School Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds
  • MBA, Harvard Business School
  • MBA, Columbia Business School
  • BA, Columbia University
  • MA, Washington University in St. Louis
  • BS, Peking University
Time Agenda
9:00 – 9:10 AM Welcome
  • Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program
9:10 – 10:00 AM Vaccines & Therapeutics to Treat COVID-19
  • David Hering, Regional President, North America, Pfizer Vaccines
  • Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Senior Vice President, Infectious Diseases, Moderna
  • Dr. David Weinreich, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Regeneron
  • (Moderator) Jing He ‘15, Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds
10:10 – 11:00 AM Health Policy & Reimbursement Trends
  • Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, Senior Vice President, Service Lines and Chief Physician, NYP Medical Groups, New York-Presbyterian
  • Melissa Schulman, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, CVS Health
  • Professor Michael Sparer, Chair, Health Policy and Management, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health
  • (Moderator) Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds
11:10 – Noon Healthcare Delivery in a Virtual World
  • Dr. Amy Fahrenkopf, President, HSS Health and Senior Vice President, Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health
  • Dr. Julie Silverstein, Divisional President, Oak Street Health
  • (Moderator) Kevin Kedra, Healthcare Analyst, G.research

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

