+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
28.07.2021 00:40:00

2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21. 

Revenue acceleration driven by positive evolution of mobile and fiber accesses, combined with net profit growing 20.9%

R$ million

 2Q21

% y-o-y




Net Operating Revenues

10,649

3.2

Core Revenue

9,453

8.2

Mobile Revenue

6,990

5.6

Fixed Core Revenue

2,462

16.4

Non-Core Revenue

1,197

(24.4)

Total Costs

(6,423)

3.4

Recurring Total Costs

(5,860)

(5.7)

Recurring EBITDA

4,226

3.0

Recurring EBITDA Margin

39.7%

(0.1) p.p.

Reported EBITDA

4,789

16.7

    Reported EBITDA Margin %

45.0%

5.2 p.p.

Net Income

1,345

20.9




Capex | Ex- IFRS 16

2,251

17.9

Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments

1,868

(32.6)




Total Subscribers (thousand)

96,721

5.1

Core Subscribers

87,197

8.7

Non-Core Subscribers

9,524

(19.0)

Mobile market share reached 33.0% in April 2021[1], reaffirming Vivo's leadership in the mobile business. Postpaid accesses grew 8.7% y-o-y and accounted for 58.2% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 36.9% in April 2021¹.

Fiber-to-the-home broadband customers totaled 4 million (+41.3% y-o-y), posting strong net additions in 2Q21. FTTH Revenues increased 49.7% versus 2Q20, reaching R$1,062 million.

Net revenues grew +3.2% y-o-y due to a portfolio of unmatched quality and service. Core businesses continues to increase its relevance, as it already represents 89% of total revenues. Core fixed revenues continue to grow significantly (+14.3% y-o-y) while mobile revenues are showing solid recovery once again (+5.6% y-o-y).

Total Costs went +3.4% up in 2Q21, as cost base is evolving with the sale of handsets and digital services, offsetting this quarter cost reductions based on digitalization and simplification initiatives.

Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,226 million (+3.0% y-o-y) in 2Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 39.7%.

Investments of R$2,251 million in 2Q21, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and the capacity of the 4G and 4.5G networks.

Net income equaled R$1,345 million, (+20.9% y-o-y) with improved operating performance. Shareholder remuneration declared until June-21 reached R$1,330 million, representing a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments totaled R$1,868 million in 2Q21, reflecting the ongoing, efficient Company's financial management.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations
Christian Gebara
David Melcon
Luis Plaster
João Pedro Carneiro
+55 11 3430-3687 / ir.br@telefonica.com 

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

1 Most recent market share data published by Anatel with information of all large carriers.  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2q21-results-telefonica-brasil-sa-301342667.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Nachrichten zu Telefonica Brasil SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Telefonica Brasil SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Telefonica Brasil SA (spons. ADRs) 6,65 0,00% Telefonica Brasil SA (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen am US-Aktienmarkt -- ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der Wiener Handel sowie die deutsche Börse präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel mit negativer Tendenz. Am US-Aktienmarkt führte der jüngste Rekordlauf am Dienstag zu moderaten Gewinnmitnahmen. An den Börsen in Asien gab es keine einheitliche Tendenz, vorwiegend ging es jedoch abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen